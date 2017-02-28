Mumbai: Bail denied to woman booked for threatening girlfriend with nudes



The complainant's pictures had been uploaded on Facebook and Whatsapp. REPRESENTATIONâÂÂÂÂPIC

A sessions court in the city rejected the anticipatory bail application of a woman Rani (name changed), who has been booked for posting nude pictures of her girlfriend Pinky (name changed) on her WhatsApp profile.

According to the complaint registered at Navghar police station, Pinky told cops that she and Rani grew closer to each other after her marriage fell apart. Both of them work at the same hospital in the suburbs and had become friends there. They knew each since 2015 and a few months later, they also started living together.

However, Pinky would go back to her family as her children were still there. She told cops that on November 20, 2016, the two went for work together.

On the next day, when she was checking her phone, she saw that Rani had used a nude picture of hers as her profile picture on messaging app WhatsApp.

Pinky confronted Rani, to which the accused said that she'd clicked the pictures when Pinky was bathing the previous day. Cops say Rani found Pinky's attention turning away from her, so she got possessive and took the pictures, after which she threatened Pinky by saying that she will destroy her image through them and then use vulgar language to defame her. Pinky also told cops that Rani is using her picture on her personal Facebook account picture since the last two years. Cops said Pinky tried to dissuade Rani from using her nude pictures, but it bore no fruit. When she felt she was out of options, she approached the police on February 2.

The accused filed for an anticipatory bail on February 17. Cops have booked Rani at Navghar police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act. Cops said that Rani is not cooperating with the investigation and after the rejection of her bail, she is likely to be arrested by today evening.