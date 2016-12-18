Ban Ki-moon could run for South Korean presidency



UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon. Pic/AFP



United Nations: Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has addressed mounting speculation that he will run for president of South Korea, saying he will decide how to best help his country when he returns home in early January after 10 years as UN chief.

Ban told his final UN press conference that after taking some rest he plans to meet "as many people as possible," including political leaders, members of civil society and his friends. "I will really consider seriously how best and what I should and I could do for my country," he said on Friday.

Ban said South Korea is "in turmoil" following the explosive corruption scandal involving President Park Geun-hye, whose powers were suspended last week after lawmakers voted to impeach her.