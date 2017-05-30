Ban on cattle sale for slaughter stirs up a row

Mamata says will challenge it legally, while protests against it were held in several parts of Tamil Nadu, where an agitation is planned for tomorrow



Protesters shout slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government during a protest against a ban on the sale of animals for slaughter in Chennai yesterday. PIC/AFP

The raging row over ban on sale of cattle for slaughter at animal markets kept the political pot on the boil yesterday, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declaring her government will not accept it.

Protests were also organised in several parts of Tamil Nadu and the opposition DMK threatened to launch an agitation on May 31.

Will challenge ban

"It is a deliberate attempt to encroach on the state's powers. It is undemocratic, unconstitutional and unethical. It is also an attempt to destroy the federal structure of the country,"Banerjee told journalists in Kolkata.

"We are not accepting the ban. We will challenge it legally. We will consult the state's Advocate General on this matter. I will request the Centre not to interfere with the state's matter and destroy the federal structure," Banerjee said.

Protests in Tamil Nadu

Protests were held in Madurai, Coimbatore, Erode and Hosur. Several activists of a little known pro-Tamil outfit were detained in Madurai where they had organised a beef eating contest.

A group of students at IIT, Madras, held a 'beef-fest' on Sunday night. Opposition parties urged the AIADMK government to enact a law against the ban. DMK slammed the E K Palaniswami government for "keeping mum" on the matter when Kerala and Karnataka had opposed the ban. DMK working president M K Stalin will lead a protest on May 31 in Chennai against the ban.

Meanwhile, three Youth Congress workers were suspended and the party distanced itself from the incident in Kannur, in which they slaughtered a calf in public.

3 No of Youth Congress workers suspended for slaughtering a calf in public