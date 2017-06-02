Ban on cattle sale has nothing to do with state laws, says FM Arun Jaitley



Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said the Centre's ban on sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter has nothing to do with state legislations on animal slaughtering.

The animal markets are meant for farmers and not for traders, he said, adding, "this is the only effect of the notification".

Last week the Environment Ministry notified the stringent 'Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017, under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act', banning sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter.

Jaitley said the existing laws are continuing and the notification has "nothing to do with state legislations" with regard to slaughter of cattle.