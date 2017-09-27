Banaras Hindu University violence to be probed

An inquiry has been ordered into the violence in Banaras Hindu University last week, the vice chancellor and the Uttar Pradesh government said yesterday.



Youth Congress and NSUI members protest against the lathicharge at BHU in Mumbai. Pic/PTI

Several students, including women, and two journalists were injured in a lathi-charge by police inside the university during a protest following a woman student's complaint that she was harassed.

While BHU Vice Chancellor Girish Chandra Tripathi said he had ordered an inquiry headed by a retired high court judge, state government spokesperson and minister Srikant Sharma maintained it was a magisterial probe. It was not clear whether there was one inquiry or two.

"I have ordered an inquiry into the incident. Retired Allahabad High Court judge B S Dixit will head the panel," Tripathi said. However, Sharma said, "The BHU authorities have ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incidents."