Bandra card skimming: Floodgates of complaints open, cops collate data

Representational picture

Even as the Bandra police has widened the scope of its probe into the Bandra card skimming scam in which it has arrested eight people — six waiters in them — complaints of having been duped at one of their establishments are now pouring in. Currently, the police has as many as 10 complaints from banks, wherein customers have lodged complaints about fraudulent transactions from their accounts.

Last week, mid-day had reported how the card skimming gang was operating with aid from waiters at bars who skimmed the credit or debit card numbers when customers made payments along with their PINs, and later handed them to the main accused — one Mushraf Ifzat Ali — who stole from them using dummy cards.

"We have received eight more complaints in the matter, taking the total complaints to 10. It is suspected that more complaints will follow since the gang had been active for over a year," said a police official. The police is now compiling the offences together and recording the statements of the complainants. Sources said, "The modus operandi in all the complaints is similar. The police has also recovered 50 dummy cards with blank strips from the accused, which were used to transfer the stolen data and conduct fraudulent transactions."