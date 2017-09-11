Bandra fair 2017: Annual Mount Mary festival begins in Mumbai

The popular Mount Mary fair also called the Bandra fair began on September 10. Here's a look at Day One of the popular Mumbai fair in pictures
The popular Mount Mary fair also called the Bandra fair began on September 10 this year. The festival marks the birth of Mother Mary and traditionally begins from the first Sunday after September 8
Here's a glimpse of Day one of the fest in pictures
Devotees gather at Mount Mary Basilica, at the feast of Our Lady of the Mount at Bandra in Mumbai. Pics/Satej Shinde
