Bandra fair 2017: Annual Mount Mary festival begins in Mumbai

The popular Mount Mary fair also called the Bandra fair began on September 10 this year. The festival marks the birth of Mother Mary and traditionally begins from the first Sunday after September 8

Devotees gather at Mount Mary Basilica, at the feast of Our Lady of the Mount at Bandra in Mumbai. Pics/Satej Shinde