Bandra Fire: Accused related to Azad Maidan rioters

The accused arrested for starting the fire at Garib Nagar in Bandra East last week is allegedly related to the accused involved in the Azad Maidan Riots of 2012, the police said.

The alleged arsonist, Shabbir Khan, 29, not only left the gas cylinder on but also poured kerosene on the roof of huts to intensify the fire. Interestingly, despite the scale of the fire, there were no casualties, raising the police's suspicions.

Bandra Fire

Police said more than 10 other people are involved in the fire incident, but many of them, including some women, are at large. The cops said Khan and some other accused from his family have criminal backgrounds and some were accused in the Azad Maidan Riots of 2012. Cops claim they have witnesses and evidence to back their claims.

According to a cop, there is a fire in the slum every six months and this gives the residents reason to claim they have lost all their documents and then build multi-storeyed structures at the same spot. After the fire, the officials declared that all the affected people would be given Rs 3,800 on humanitarian grounds, which would help them buy utensils and food.