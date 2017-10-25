Around 12.50 pm on Tuesday, the Fire Brigade received a call that a fire had broken out at Bandra's La Mer building, following a short circuit in the kitchen of an apartment. No casualty was reported in the incident.



Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were spotted at the site

According to sources, the fire was first spotted at the 10th floor apartment, where cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's in-laws live. Four fire engines, water tankers and ambulances were immediately rushed to the spot. Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were also spotted at the site, as the latter's mother lives there too.

Speaking to mid-day, P Rahangdale, chief fire officer, said, "Preliminary investigation has revealed that the fire was caused due to a short circuit. A servant of the 10th floor apartment noticed the smoke, after which the Fire Brigade was informed. However, it has been found that the building lacks the basic preparedness for fire fighting. We will send a notice to the society asking them to comply with the norms." He further said, "There were no casualties. Only some kitchen appliances were damaged."

Pandit Thackray, senior police inspector, Bandra police station, said, "The Fire Brigade immediately reached the spot and doused the flames in no time."

