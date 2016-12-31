Bandra paanwala son's murder case: Cops tight-lipped about detained suspect

Nearly a month after the semi-nude body of the son of a Bandra paanwala was recovered from a creek on Ghodbunder Road, the Thane Crime Branch detained a person from Nalasopara in connection with the murder.

Flashback

Nikunj, the son of Bandra's famous paanwala Munna Chaurasia, had gone missing on November 23, just two days before his 24th birthday. The Thane Rural Police later recovered his half-naked body from a creek. He was repeatedly hit on the head with a stone and killed. 17 days later, the Kashimira police recovered CCTV footage that showed a suspect talking to Nikunj on a road near Bandra police station, hours before the murder.

After Nikunj walked away, the suspect was seen walking towards a wine shop in the area. Cops had even managed to trace the suspect's cell phone number after checking Nikunj's call records. A police source said, "We found a couple of clues while working on the case. Based on them and the CCTV footage, one person has been detained from Nalasopara. After receiving a tip-off, we laid a trap and detained the suspect."

More suspects

A cop said, "We suspect that two more people are involved in the case." The primary motive behind the murder seems to be robbery, as the deceased Nikunj Chaurasia had gold ornaments worth Rs 3 lakh and Rs 12,000 in cash on him at the time of the incident. When his body was recovered from the creek, the gold and cash were missing. The Thane Rural Police have been working closely with the Bandra Police and Mumbai Crime Branch to solve the murder case. The Thane Crime Branch is also conducting a parallel probe in the matter.