Bandra station to soon be adorned with posters about dog rescue, adoption

The station will soon be adorned with artwork to appeal to commuters to adopt dogs and to support causes like conserving the environment



Some of the designs that will be painted at the foot-over-bridges at Bandra station

If you're put off by the constant trash and filth at Bandra station, here's something that'll turn that frown upside down. The station will soon get a makeover featuring everyone's favourite thing - dogs.

The busy railway junction will soon be adorned by paintings and graffiti with a message to love animals. In a first-of-its-kind project, the two animal rights organisations – People for Animals and Bird Helpline have come together with the Western Railway (WR) to promote animal welfare. The four foot-over-bridges (FOB) at Bandra station will carry artwork focused on animal rescue and adoption, as well as other issues such as water conservation to save marine life and appeals to free caged birds.

On June 11, trained painters and around 50 animal lovers will gather at the station to paint the FOBs. Architects and painters have already designed the paintings, which have been approved by WR. Some of the messages are - 'We need love too', 'Love also means freedom'; 'Adopt #Don'tShop' and 'Say No to Plastic bags'.

If the artwork prove popular among commuters, the NGOs plan to do the same at other railway stations across the city. "Awareness and igniting compassion is the most effective way of making this world a better place for the ones who are voiceless. They cannot speak up for themselves, hence here we are trying to express it via our artwork. We have more awareness programmes in the pipeline," said Nirali Koradia, an activist with People for Animals.

Artist and animal lover, Archita Shah, who also helped in designing the graffiti, said, "I believe in this project to spread awareness on animal compassion in a positive way, giving the voiceless a hope and voice to think about their surroundings. This project has the potential to convey our message reach the masses in a passionate yet creative way."