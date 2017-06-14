Bandra-Versova sea link cleared, but to cost Rs 2.5K crore more

Devendra Fadnavis. Pic/PTI

The delay in clearing six major infrastructure projects has cost the state nearly Rs 2,500 crore. The cabinet sub-committee on infrastructure, chaired by CM Devendra Fadnavis, cleared the projects yesterday, the estimated cost of which has escalated from Rs 5,000 crore two years ago to over Rs 7,500 crore. The projects include the Bandra- Versova sea link, augmentation plan of old Mumbai-Pune highway, const­ruc­tion of a new bridge over Thane creek in Vashi, and the Sion-Panvel highway.

Also Read: Mumbai: Bandra-Versova Sea Link a step closer to reality

While Rs 4,797 crore will be spent on constructing the missing link project on the Mumbai-Pune old highway, Rs 775.58 crore is the cost of constructing the new Thane creek bridge, Rs 667 crore is the estimated cost of making an elevated road along the busy Thane-Ghodbunder stretch, and Rs 36.95 crore was approved for the Bhiwandi-Kalyan-Shilphata road.

In 2014, the cost for the 10.1-km stretch between Bandra and Versova was pegged between Rs 1,900 crore and Rs 3,000 crore. The amount escalated to Rs 5,000 crore in 2015. Now, the project is estimated to cost Rs 7,502 crore.

AâÂÂMaharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) source said, "Delays almost always result in escalation of project cost." However, it also means that motorists will have to pay higher toll once the sea link is opened to the public. Meanwhile, the MSRDC has shortlisted five companies that will compete to bag the contract for constructing the ambitious sea link.