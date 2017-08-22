Bandra-Versova sea link finally on track in Mumbai



After state gives final nod for coastal road project, MSRDC asks bidders to submit financial bids

The proposed Bandra-Versova sea link is edging towards reality with the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) asking the five shortlisted bidders to submit their financial bids for the Rs 5,500 crore-project. The sea link is expected to help resolve commuting woes in the western suburbs.

MSRDC recently sent a letter to the companies, requesting them to participate in the bid stage and submit their financial proposal.

As per the plans, a 17.17-km-long sea link will be constructed between Bandra and Versova at an estimated cost of Rs 5,516 crore. The bidder or the company that will bag the project will have to build the sea link within four years and maintain it for a period of 10 years.

MSRDC had previously shortlisted five companies. In June this year, the cabinet sub-committee on the infrastructure of the state government had given a final nod to the construction of the project. In the month of March, the project had also received environment clearance from the state environment department. The project is part of the coastal road project between Nariman Point and Kandivli.