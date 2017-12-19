Mumbai: Bandra West station to get swanky new roads

BMC, WR to give area a Rs 2.25 cr-facelift; proposal to be tabled in Standing Committee on Wednesday

The area around Bandra West railway station, which is otherwise cluttered with autorickshaws, will soon make way for pedestrian-friendly footpaths. The BMC and Western Railway is all set to de-clutter the area around the station, and has already sanctioned Rs 2.25 crore to shift the railway staff quarters, so that the roads can be widened and beautified.

The auto stand outside the Bandra West station will be relocated to make way for the project. Pic/ Nimesh Dave

The proposal will be tabled for approval before the Standing Committee on Wednesday. Once passed, BMC will start work towards demolishing these structures. As part of the proposal, the road leading towards Hill Road and Bandra Talao will be widened. There is also a plan to create a small rock garden inside the station area. "For better traffic movement, the auto stand will also be relocated," an official from the H West ward, said.

The official added that the BMC would be giving money to the Railways to shift the quarters located close to the station and take over the land.

The railway quarters is likely to be shifted to Carter Road. In March 2016, mid-day had first reported about the revamp plan for Bandra railway station.

Earlier, in 2009, WR had spent Rs 63 lakh to restore the 147-year-old Ba­n­dra station building, which is a Grade 1 UNESCO heritage structure. The Railways had replaced the roof with Mangalore tiles.

