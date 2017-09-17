Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina seeks help for Rohingya crisis



Over 4 lakh Rohingya Muslims have fled the violence in Myanmar to Bangladesh, according to UN. Pic/AP

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina headed for the UN General Assembly on Saturday to plead for global help coping with the Rohingya crisis, as the numbers seeking refuge in her country following a crackdown in Myanmar topped 4,00,000.

The prime minister left a day after her government summoned the Myanmar envoy for the third time to protest over its neighbour’s actions. Her office said Hasina would demand more pressure on Myanmar during talks in New York.

UN said on Saturday that the total number of people to have entered Bangladesh having fled the unrest had now reached 4,09,000.

"Sheikh Hasina will raise the Rohingya issue during her speech at the UN General Assembly. She will seek immediate cessation of violence in Rakhine state in Myanmar and ask the UN secretary general to send a fact-finding missing to Rakhine," a spokesman for the Prime Minister, Nazrul Islam, said.