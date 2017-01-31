Bangladesh to go ahead with Rohingya island plan



There are around 2.97 lakh Rohingya Muslims living in Bangladesh. File Pic/AP



Dhaka: Bangladeshi authorities will go through with a controversial plan to relocate tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees who arrived from Myanmar to a remote island, according to a government website.

The government has set up a committee comprising state officials in the coastal districts, ordering authorities to help identify and relocate undocumented Myanmar nationals to Thengar Char in the Bay of Bengal.

"The committee will assist transferring both registered and unregistered refugees from Myanmar to Thengar Char near Hatiya island in Noakhali district," according to an order issued by the cabinet division last week and posted on the website.