Bangladesh to go ahead with Rohingya island plan

There are around 2.97 lakh Rohingya Muslims living in Bangladesh. File Pic/AP
Dhaka: Bangladeshi authorities will go through with a controversial plan to relocate tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees who arrived from Myanmar to a remote island, according to a government website.
The government has set up a committee comprising state officials in the coastal districts, ordering authorities to help identify and relocate undocumented Myanmar nationals to Thengar Char in the Bay of Bengal.
"The committee will assist transferring both registered and unregistered refugees from Myanmar to Thengar Char near Hatiya island in Noakhali district," according to an order issued by the cabinet division last week and posted on the website.
Sufi woman found with throat slit
Nurjahan Begum (72), believed to be a Sufi mystic, was found with her throat slit in her house in Dhaka, amidst a series of systematic assaults in Bangladesh targeting minorities, Sufis and bloggers. Begum lived alone.
Legal nod likely for settler homes
Israel's Parliament is widely expected to vote into law a bill retroactively legalising about 4,000 settler homes built on privately-owned Palestinian land.
