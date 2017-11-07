Bangladeshi toddler undergoes liver transplant at Delhi hospital

Doctors at a Delhi hospital provided a new lease of life to a toddler from Bangladesh who had developed acute liver failure. Two-year-old Aman Jawad Uddin developed jaundice, vomiting and irritability, which was later diagnosed as acute liver failure due to Hepatitis A at a Dhaka hospital.



His condition deteriorated to coagulopathy, also called a bleeding disorder, in which the blood's ability to coagulate (form clots) is impaired.Aman slipped into coma due to Hepatic Encephalopathy -- the loss of brain function when a damaged liver doesn't remove toxins from the blood. The child was later airlifted from Dhaka to Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi on September 20 for an urgent liver transplant.

Within 36 hours of arriving in Delhi, Aman successfully underwent a living related liver transplant, his mother being the donor, doctors said."It was a very critical case because the child was already in Stage 3 Hepatic Encephalopathy. This meant that his liver was not removing the toxins from his body which were damaging his brain function," Anupam Sibal, Senior Pediatric Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, said in a statement on Tuesday.

"A liver transplant in a child with acute liver failure is more demanding than a standard liver transplant. The clotting was severely damaged and that provided extra challenges," added Neerav Goyal, Senior Liver Transplant Surgeon at Apollo. Aman made a remarkable recovery and was discharged in three weeks, Sibal said.