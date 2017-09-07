Bangladeshi woman sold for Rs 1 lakh in Palghar; 2 held

Palghar: A 21-year-old woman from Bangladesh was allegedly sold for Rs 1 lakh to an agent in Thane's Mira Road by a Bangladeshi national and was trafficked into prostitution, following which two persons have been arrested, police said.

Senior inspector of Palghar police station, Kiran Kabadi said the woman was brought to Mira Road 10 months ago and was held captive at the house of the accused, a married couple.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim, from Mira Road, she was taken to Palghar by two other men and was again held captive and raped by them, the officer said. The Bangladeshi national, who allegedly sold her, has also been made an accused in the case and hunt was on to nab the trio. The two accused were apprehended on Tuesday.

A case has been registered under IPC sections 370-A (exploitation of a trafficked person), 376 (rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), against the five persons.

They were also booked under relevant sections of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.