Bank guard shot dead in robbery attempt in Uttar Pradesh



Representation pic

Lucknow: A bank security guard was on Wednesday shot dead by unidentified assailants outside a bank in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh as they tried to loot the cash, police said.

Anil Kumar was unloading cash outside the Pariyava branch of the State Bank of India, when robbers, trying to rob the cash trunk, shot him six times from close range.

The robbers had to however flee empty-handed as passersby and bank employees rushed to the spot after hearing the gunshots. The guard was rushed to a community health centre where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they were trying to apprehend the criminals and the area has been sealed. No arrests however have been made so far.