Bank of India recruitment 2017: Apply For 670 Officer, Manager post at Bankofindia.co.in

Bank of India have opened the recruitment applications job openings for the post of Officer and Manager. The last date to apply is on or before May 5, 2017.

There are 270 posts for the position of Officer and 400 posts for the position of manager. The age criteria for the post of officer is 30 years or below and similarly for the manager is 35 years or below.

Here are the important dates of the job application

>> Starting date of Online Application - April 20, 2017

>> Last date of Online Application - April 20, 2017

>> Relevant date for Age, Qualification and Experience as on: April 10

>> Last date for printing your application: May 20, 2017

>> Online Fee Payment: April 20 to May 5

How to apply for Bank of India Recruitment?

First go to the official website of Bank of India at bankofindia.co.in. Then click on the tab 'Career'. Then go to the online application submission page, submit your details and upload your documents. Deposit your application fee as mentioned in the official document.