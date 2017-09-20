Bank refunds man who lost Rs 87,000 at Pune-Mumbai toll plaza

ICICI Bank, which had earlier said no refund, has agreed that multiple statements in matter of seconds point to fraud



Darshan Patil

Over a week after cyber criminals siphoned off Rs 87,130 from his bank account, Pune resident Darshan Patil finally has a reason to smile. Patil has been refunded the stolen money in his ICICI Bank account, after the bank's investigations revealed that he has been the victim of cyber crime.

Also read: Bank refuses to refund man who lost Rs 87,000 at Pune-Mumbai toll plaza



Darshan Patil

The money was stolen from Patil's account on September 9 within two hours after he swiped his debit card to pay Rs 230 at the Khalapur Toll Plaza.

The cyber criminals made several transactions ranging between R20,000 and R10 to siphon off the money.

Following the theft, Patil had filed a complaint with ICICI bank, but back then, the bank had refused to refund the amount, stating that they couldn't do so since the criminals used Patil's ATM pin for taking the money.

Second probe

However, after mid-day published a report on September 13 on the bank's reply to Patil, the bank conducted another inquiry that showed the transactions were done in a time difference of 16-18 seconds, which is impossible to do for a single person by using his debit card. This proved cyber criminals had siphoned Patil's money.

Also read: Card fraud: Man loses Rs 87,000 after swiping at Pune-Mumbai toll plaza

"A senior officer from the bank called me a day ago and said that their internal investigation had shown that the transactions were done within seconds, which can't be done by a single person with only one debit card, unless it is stolen. So, they decided to refund the money. Today [Tuesday] morning I got my money back in my account," said Patil.

Bank says

A senior officer from ICICI bank said when they get a complaint regarding cyber crime committed through cards, they conduct several stages of investigations before coming to the final conclusion.

"It is a general way of an investigation to go through different layers of inquiry. If our inquiry shows any involvement of cyber crimes, then we refund the money immediately and continue the investigation to track down the modus operandi of the criminals," said the officer.

While the bank has taken the necessary steps on its part, the cyber cell at Pune, where Patil has registered a case, is yet to find out how the criminals stole his ATM pin.

"I never share my ATM pin with anyone so I have no idea how it got stolen. There is a chance that someone saw it when I swiped the card at the toll plaza," said Patil.

Rs 87k

Stolen amount refunded to Patil's account

Also view - In pictures: Lightning, thunderstorm and heavy rains lash Mumbai



