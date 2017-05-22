Barack Obama spotted golfing at Italian resort

Barack Obama

Washington: Former US President Barack Obama was spotted golfing at a resort Tuscany, Italy, the media reported.

Obama was spotted golfing over the weekend at the Castiglion Del Bosco Resort in Tuscany, The Hill magazine reported.

However, it was unclear who the former president was Playing with, but a video showed Obama driving a golf cart around the course.

Here is Barack Obama, yesterday In Italy ð®ð¹. You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/s2XvzhqtBs — WhatWeHad (@IrisRimon) May 21, 2017

After remaining out of the public eye during the first few months of President Donald Trump's term, Obama has slowly begun re-entering the public sphere.

In April, he gave his first public speech since leaving office, speaking about civic engagement to a crowd of students at the University of Chicago, reports the magazine.

Earlier this month he gave a speech at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan, where he called for people to become more engaged in the democratic process.