Barack Obama warns Vladimir Putin of revenge over hacking

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Barack Obama
Washington: Barack Obama has warned Russia that the US would retaliate overtly and covertly against it for its meddling in the recent presidential election through cyber attacks.
The outgoing US president said he was waiting for a final report he has ordered into a range of Russian hacking attacks that may have swayed last month's tight election in which Republican candidate Donald Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton.
"I think there is no doubt that when any foreign government tries to impact the integrity of our elections… That we need to take action and we will," Obama told the National Public Radio in a interview.
He said he confronted Russian President Vladimir Putin about a potential US response, and said his counterpart acknowledged his stance.
"Mr Putin is aware of my feelings about this, because I spoke to him directly about it," Obama said.
The Kremlin said yesterday that the US should prove accusations that Russia interfered in the US presidential election by hacking Democratic Party organisations or drop the issue. "Either stop talking about it or provide some evidence. Otherwise it looks indecent," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. Russia has denied the hacking allegations.
