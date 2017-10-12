Dog owners in Indore and Jabalpur cities of Madhya Pradesh may now have to pay on-the-spot fine if their pets are found dirtying public places.

While the Indore civic body is yet to decide on the amount of fine, the Jabalpur citizens whose pets are found pooping in public might have to shell out Rs 5,000.

In 'Swachh Sarvekshan-2017', Indore was declared the cleanest city in the country while Jabalpur had secured 21st rank.

The mayor-in-council chaired by Indore Mayor Malini Laxman Singh Gaud on Tuesday decided that spot fines would be imposed on the pet owners whose dogs poop on roads, grounds, or in public gardens, an Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) officer said today.

People can register complaints in this regard on the Mayor's helpline numbers, he said.

According to the officer, the mayor-in-council has authorised the municipal commissioner to ensure the implementation of these directives. However, the amount to be realised as fine from the offenders is yet to be fixed.

Simultaneously, Jabalpur Municipal Corporation (JMC) Commissioner Vaid Prakash has also directed officials to impose a fine up to Rs 5,000 on people if their dogs or other pets poop on roads or in public places.

"It is found that locals take canines out for pooping on roads or at public places. The officials are directed to impose fine on such people. According to present provisions of Municipal Corporation Act, such people may face a fine up to Rs 5,000," the official added.

However, animal rights activists have termed as "impractical" the decisions of Indore and Jabalpur civic bodies on fining pet owners.

"The Indore municipal corporation has taken this decision without any proper prior thought and without any discussion with the pet owners. The corporation also did not specify the places where the dog owners can take their canines out for poop," said People for Animal's Indore unit president Priyanshu Jain.