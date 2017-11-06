Beaten German national requests Sushma Swaraj for help, support

Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh): The German tourist, Holger Eric, who was beaten up by a man at the Robertsganj Railway Station on Sunday in the Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh has said he was looking for means to approach External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for help and support.



Holger Erik alleged a railway employee assaulted him

Hours after the incident, the police arrested the accused.

Explaining his ordeal to ANI, Eric said, "The time the incident took place I was at a tea stall having tea when the man, in an inebriated state, approached me aggressively. I pushed him away, but he came back after a few minutes with a wooden log and attacked me on my shoulder, which broke my collar bone. I currently can't move my arm and I also have injuries all over my body."

"The police have seized my passport, and without it I cannot leave India. I¿m in regular contact with the German Embassy so that I can go back to my country. I'm currently looking for means to approach External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for help and support," he said.

Yesterday, the Robertsganj Police reached the site of incident on the complaint of the station master and arrested railway staff Aman Yadav.

The accused, who says is a Railway engineer, has alleged that the German national first blew a fist at his mouth when the former greeted him, which led to a fight.

"I am innocent. The German national punched me when I said, 'Welcome to India' to him. He even abused me and spat on me," Yadav said.

The arrested accused has been handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP).

As per the police, the German tourist is a resident of Berlin who had come to visit the Agori Fort when the incident took place.