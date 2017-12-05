Beed cop, Lalita Salve undergoes physical, psychiatric tests at JJ hospital

Beed constable Lalita Salve, who had sought permission from the state police to undergo a sex reassignment surgery, underwent a series of tests at JJ Hospital yesterday on the orders of her superiors

Beed constable Lalita Salve, who had sought permission from the state police to undergo a sex reassignment surgery, underwent a series of tests at JJ Hospital yesterday on the orders of her superiors. Superintendent of Beed, G Sreedha, had issued a written order to Salve and asked her to go through the tests for departmental records. Salve visited the hospital around 10 am and underwent various physical and psychological tests.



Lalita Salve

A team of five doctors, headed by Dr Ashok Anand (head of the gynaecology department at JJ Hospital), examined Salve till six in the evening. Confirming the reports, dean Dr Nanadkar said, "Around 60 per cent of her reports have come, we are waiting for the rest. Once everything is in, it will be sealed and sent to the DGP's office." Her uncle Arjun Ujgare said, "We had received a written order from the SP's office in Beed, asking us to visit JJ hospital for tests. The same set of tests has been done in the past too, for our personal records. My niece and her family members are nervous about the whole thing. She is eager to finish the procedure and rejoin work."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go