Beed cop, sex change saga: Director General of Police tells JJ hospital to examine Lalita Salve

After CM's instructions, Satish Mathur has written to hospital recommending Beed constable for tests before sex change op

After getting chief minister Devendra Fadnavis's nod to undergo sex reassignment surgery (SRS), Beed constable Lalita Salve is now getting the support of the police force for the life-changing procedure. The Director General of Police's (DGP) office has written to the JJ hospital, asking them to get Salve's medical tests done and recommend the further process for SRS.



Beed constable Lalita Salve

Beed district's superintendent of police G Sreedhar confirmed the development. "The DG's office has asked JJ hospital to get the medical tests done and recommend further action. The tests are scheduled for next week," he told mid-day.

Panel of experts

Sources in JJ Hospital told mid-day that a panel of experts under the chairmanship of Dr Ashok Anand, head of the gynaecology department, and senior faculty from departments such as plastic surgery, general medicine, general surgery, urology, psychiatry and forensic medicine was formed on Tuesday for Salve.



Beed constable Lalita Salve got CM Fadnavis's nod for SRS. File pic

Dr Anand has been asked to get his team to examine the cop and furnish a comprehensive report within eight days. In a front-page story on November 13 'Woman cop writes to DGP seeking nod for sex change op' mid-day had first reported about Salve's request for a leave to undergo the surgery.

Later on, Salve had also asked her seniors to change her name in the service records to 'Lalit' post her surgery. The constable's application was initially turned down by the police department, but later approved by the CM on November 23, when mid-day brought the special case to his notice.

Visited JJ a year ago

Next week won't be Salve's first visit to JJ. A year ago, the cop had undergone some tests and also visited the hospital. A group of doctors from a private hospital had confirmed that she needed SRS.

A junior gynaecologist from JJ had also examined her and recommended a karyotype test (to determine and evaluate the size, shape and number of chromosomes in samples of body cells) after which she did not return to the hospital. Salve had already done the karyotype test in Beed two years before visiting JJ; the test had confirmed she had more male chromosomes than female.

