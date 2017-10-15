Bees stung three children to death in Manipur's Tamenglong district, police said on Sunday. Four children had gone to a mountain vegetable garden near Taju Keiphun village on Saturday. The eldest, Lucky Rongmei, partially damaged a bee hive with his slingshot, police said.



Hundreds of bees then attacked the children. Within seconds, their bodies were covered by the bees. Anand, father of three of the children, rushed out on hearing the cries. But two children, Goupadil Rongmei and Padongei Rongmei, died instantly. Obedience Rongmei, who was rushed to a hospital, died on Saturday night. The fourth child was said to be in stable condition.