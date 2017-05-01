Beggar gets 10 years in jail for forcibly marrying, torturing minor Mumbai girl



Representational picture

A 27-year-old beggar was sentenced to 10 years in prison for forcibly marrying a 14-year-old girl, originally from Parel, Mumbai, making her beg. The man's 50-year-old mother and 48-year-old aunt were also found guilty and handed 7-year jail terms each.

According to The Times of India, the girl had left home after a fight with her mother on October 20, 2013 and was befriended by the man's aunt at Dadar station. She sweet-talked the minor into accompanying her to a remote village outside Satara.

Once in Satara, she was forcibly married to the woman's nephew and made to made to beg and tortured by the trio. It was due to a neighbour's assistance, who lent her money that the girl was able to make her way back home in 2015.

The three accused have been sentenced by a special court [under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act] under various charges, including rape and abetment, abetting child marriage, and kidnapping.