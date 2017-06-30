Beggars swipe booty from under Vasai jeweller's nose

While the owner of Ganesh Jewellers in Vasai was busy cleaning the store, they suddenly barged in and made away with jewellery worth Rs 6 lakh kept in a bag at the counter



The jewellery shop where the theft took place

After opening his shop around 10.30 am yesterday, the owner of Ganesh Jewellers in Vasai was busy cleaning the store, when suddenly a group of women along with their children barged in and stole jewellery worth Rs 6 lakh from a bag kept at the counter. Even before he realised what was happening, the women had disappeared with the booty.



Shop owner shows the bag from which the jewellery was stolen

Quick move

According to Manikpur police, shop owner Amit Jain suddenly saw five to six women dressed in dirty clothes entering the shop on Thursday morning. Even before he could sense their motive, one of them picked up the bag lying at the counter and removed the jewellery. When Jain started shouting and asked them to leave, they threw the empty bag on the floor and left the shop.

Also read - Mumbai crime: Burqa-clad women steal gold jewellery worth Rs 7.5 L in Govandi



A CCTV grab shows two of the women leaving the shop after the theft

When Jain picked up the bag, he was shocked to see the jewellery missing. He tried to trace the women but all of them had disappeared by that time. "When I told the owner of a shop in the area about the incident, he along with others tried to look for the women in the locality, but they could not be traced. When I checked the CCTV camera, I saw that one of the woman threw the bag on the floor after stealing the jewellery," said Jain.

Also read - Caught on camera: Jewellery showroom being robbed in Agra



The women escaped in no time with their booty. Pics/Hanif Patel

Search on

Speaking to mid-day, senior police inspector of Manikpur police station, Anil Patil, said, "We have registered a theft case in the matter and are looking for the accused women with the help of the CCTV footage. Some of the CCTV grabs have also been sent to the nearest railway stations and the Government Railway Police."