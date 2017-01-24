Believe it or not! There's now a matrimonial website for dogs in Mumbai

Pet website www.glamdogs.in introduced the matrimonial section for dogs this month

Unable to find a sexy soulmate for your dashing doggie? In a first, a pet website in Mumbai has introduced a matrimonial section for canines of “marriageable age”. Launched last month, www.glamdogs.in has already received more than 150 requests from pet parents.

Registered dogs will be sent on their first date starting next month, after which parents can take a call on going ahead with a wedding.

“Single dogs are often left depressed and lonely. Pet parents find it hard to land a match. That’s why the idea behind the website emerged,” explains Sankalp Sharma of Glam Dogs.

According to Sharma, Mumbai currently has more than 2,400 canines who could be looking for a match. The website, he said, hopes to be a one-stop destination for them.

The perfect life partner

Gujarati entrepreneur Chandresh Patel (30), is parent to two four-year-olds — St Bernard (Bunny) and Siberian husky (Honey). “Both need partners. While I am looking for ‘brides’ from the same breed as them, I am not restricting my search to pet parents from the Gujarati community,” he told midday.

Chandresh Patel with his St Bernard (Bunny) and Siberian husky (Honey)

In fact, Patel hopes that the brides can live with his dogs once the match is made. “I have to bring their brides home. We have a farm with enough open space. The four will be happy there.”

Patel is not alone. Until a few days ago, Alpa Jignesh Sharma (40) was anxiously searching for a mate for her two-and-a-half year old Siberian husky, Paddy Sharma. “Pet parents prefer male dogs over female because the latter come with the ‘hassle’ of menstruation and pregnancy. So, it’s tough to find mates for our dogs. Usually, owners sterilise their dogs, but this is against nature. Through this website, we hope to find a bride who is healthy and belongs to a good family,” Sharma said.

Alpa Jignesh Sharma’s Siberian husky, Paddy

Some parents, however, are not just looking for a good mating partner, but also a companion. Akriti Singh, parent to a female shih tzu, said, “My dog lives alone and needs a companion. I’ve applied to find a partner.”

All registered dogs will go on a date at a dog Olympiad Glam Dogs has scheduled for next month. It’s here that the parents will meet each other and see if their dogs get along. Depending on how the first date goes, a ‘marriage’ can be arranged.

Building a portfolio

To make a good first impression, parents must share their pet’s Facebook and Instagram account links. “Many dog lov­ers have started social media for their dogs. Accessing these accounts helps parents make an informed decision,” said Sharma. For instance, Gurpreet Kaur, who owns a shih tzu named Oreo, has created a Facebook profile called Oreo The Studd. “The Facebook page might help me find a perfect match,” she said.

Gurpreet Kaur, parent of Oreo, a shih tzu

BMC to make ‘first date’ easy

Interestingly, BMC has tied up with Glam Dog to provide on-the-spot licences to dogs at next month’s dating event. Generally, it takes around 15 days to procure such licences.

Veterinary doctors of the BMC will also be present to examine the dogs. “We keep a count of the number of pet dogs who have been given rabies injection. Owners need to carry health certificates of their pets. If all vaccinations have been given, we will issue on-the-spot licences,” said Dr Santosh Revenkar, head of BMC’s dog cell.