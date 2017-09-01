Benazir Bhutto murder: Pervez Musharraf declared fugitive, 2 people jailed



Pervez Musharraf

Pakistan's former military ruler Pervez Musharraf was yesterday declared a proclaimed offender by a special anti-terrorism court, which sentenced two senior police officers to 17 years in jail in the Benazir Bhutto murder case, nearly 10 years after her assassination.

Bhutto, a two-time prime minister, was killed in a gun and bomb attack in Rawalpindi's Liaquat Bagh during an election campaign rally on December 27, 2007. She was 54.

The case was registered soon after the assassination and the trial went through many ups and downs, concluding on Wednesday in Rawalpindi.

Judge Asghar Khan announced the verdict in court, where former Rawalpindi CPO Saud Aziz and former Rawal Town S P Khurram Shahzad - suspects out on bail - were also present. Aziz and Shahzad were sentenced to 17 years in prison and ordered to pay a fine of Rs 5 lakh each.

Five others have been acquitted, and an order to seize the property of "proclaimed offender" Musharraf has been passed.

17

No. of years in jail the convicted have been sentenced to

Rs 5 lakh

Amount of fine the convicts have been ordered to pay