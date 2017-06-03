Bengal won't support GST in present form: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Less than a month before the GST regime is set to kick in from July 1, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee yesterday said her government would not support the new tax system in its present form.

She said her government would write to the Union Finance Minister for necessary changes to make it suitable for all sections of the society. "We will write a strong letter to the Union Finance Minister. We will not support the GST in its present form. In its present form, it doesn't suit every section, especially the unorganised sector. They (Centre) have to rectify it," she said.