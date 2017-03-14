Bengaluru: Arunachal student alleges landlord hit him, forced him to lick his shoes



Higio Gungtey claims his landlord who thrashed him, also made him lick his shoes

Bengaluru: A student from Arunachal Pradesh was allegedly assaulted by his landlord, who, according to him, also forced him to lick his shoes, the police said.

Higio Gungtey (22), was allegedly assaulted by his landlord Hemanth Kumar on March 6 after an argument over the usage of water.

Other tenants in Kumar's building, he said, complained of water shortage due to excessive use of water by Gungtey.

Gungtey claimed the owner, who was drunk, "banged the door, locked it and started beating... he also made me lick his shoes."

"He also threatened to take me to police. He hit me continuously, I was bleeding," he told police. Kumar is facing multiple charges including assault, criminal intimidation. However, he is out on bail, reports NDTV.

The police have assured the North East community that the accused will face additional charges if the racist angle is proved.

Rijiju says 'saddening'

Union minister Kiren Rijiju described the attack as "saddening" and said the Home Ministry is pursuing the matter.

"When we are talking of safety of Indians abroad such incidents in our country are very saddening," Rijiju told reporters.