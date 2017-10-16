A multi-storey building collapsed in the south Indian city of Bengaluru on Monday, killing at least five people and injuring several, officials said. The accident occurred in a densely populated residential area in the south-east of the city after the suspected explosion of a cooking gas cylinder, they said. Rescue operations were under way, according to media reports.



Representation pic

"Five people have died and five have been rescued," Bengaluru Development and Town Planning Minister K.J. George said on TV from the accident site. "The building is more than 20 years old. At around 6 a.m, there was a loud noise, either due to gas cylinder explosion or building collapse," said Karnataka state home minister Ramalinga Reddy.