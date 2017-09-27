An HR executive working with a multinational company has registered case of cheating and sexual abuse against his gay partner alleging that the latter had forced him into a physical relationship after promising marriage.

Representational Pic

The accused, Bengaluru-based fashion designer Shezan Sheikh, was arrested last night.

The survivor alleged that the accused had organised a fake wedding in August, during which Sheikh had physically abused him for four days.

Speaking to mid-day, the survivor said, "He assaulted me in my own house. At one point I got my hands on his phone and I was shocked to find photos of him with other men in compromising positions. Now that Sheikh has been arrested, I want that he be given the death sentence."