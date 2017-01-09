Bengaluru molestation: Nagawara incident was staged by woman's brother-in-law

The alleged molestation case of a 23-year-old in Nagawara, Bengaluru, took a shocking turn following the arrest of her brother-in-law, who told cops that he had stage-managed the incident.

According to a report in Times of India, Irshad Khan, a 34-year-old sales executive, gave a statement to the police in which he revealed that he was in a relationship with his sister-in-law, and actually wanted to marry her. But, since his wife and family members would have obviously protested, he came up with this plan to get his sister-in-law tainted as a victim of sexual assault.

The man hoped that following the incident, no one would marry her, and the path would be clear for him. Apparently, this idea was stumbled upon after Khan saw the CCTV footage of the Kammanahalli molestation case. There is speculation that the woman too could be privy to the plan.

Hemant Nimbalkar, additional commissioner of police, east, told the paper, "A case of molestation, a serious allegation, has been filed by the woman. We will continue investigation and based on evidence, further steps will be taken."

In her complaint, the woman had said that she was attacked by a man near the bus stop on Nagawara Main road around, early on Friday morning, when she was on her way to work. She alleged that a man grabbed her and bit her. Later, however, the she changed her version, and said that she herself bit her lips. The woman’s brother in law, meanwhile, was creating a lot of commotion over the issue, due to which the cops suspected something amiss.

Police then scanned the CCTV footage from a nearby shop. Following leads, they interrogated Khan, who admitted to crime.