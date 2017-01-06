Bengaluru molestation case: Accused stalked victim for days

Police said four men have been held and their two accomplices will also be arrested soon; the plan was prepared by all of them from the neighbourhood



A CCTV grab of the attack on the woman in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Four persons were arrested yesterday in connection with the groping and assault of a woman by two scooter-borne men near her home here on New Year’s eve, a shocking incident caught on camera that caused a national outrage.

The accused had been stalking the victim for four or five days and molested her when she was returning home after celebrating New Year, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Praveen Sood told reporters here, amid growing public anger over delay in nabbing the culprits.

Sood said two other accomplices had been identified and they would be arrested soon.

“This is a plan prepared by six of them. One of them groped. Others assisted,” the Police Commissioner said. He gave the names of the arrested as Aiyappa, the main culprit who molested the woman and Leno, Sudesh and Somashekar.

Aiyappa and Sudesh are delivery boys, Leno was a helper and Somashekhar a driver, Sood said, adding, a bike had been seized from them. “They have confessed (to the crime),” he said.

Sood said there was no “friendship or anything except that they stayed close by (to the victim’s place).”

He said Prashant Francis, a resident of Kammanahalli, came forward with the “gory” video to help police.

Damage control mode

Under attack over his controversial remarks on New Year’s eve molestation here, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara asserted that he was committed to protection of women and suspected a “hidden agenda” behind highlighting the incident.

“My comments had nothing to do with molestation. Nothing to do with westernised culture. The remarks referred to the incident, it was not about dress or molestation,” he told reporters here.