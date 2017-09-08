Gauri Lankesh murder: Bengaluru Police investigate people expressing joy over journo's death

Bengaluru Police taking help of CCTV camera footage to get clues; commissioner says those expressing happiness on Facebook over the journalist's murder will be investigated as well



Activists take part in a protest rally against the killing of Gauri Lankesh at India Gate in Delhi. Pics/AFP

Bengaluru Police Commissioner T Sunil Kumar yesterday said they are looking at all angles to nab the culprit in the murder case of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh. Kumar added that they are also investigating the case on the basis of the CCTV footage.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that around 8 am the neighbours heard a cracker-like sound, and when they went out, they saw Gauri lying on the floor. Immediately, they informed the police. The forensic team went there and collected a lot of evidence. We could also get the CCTV footage, which shows that as soon as she opens the gate of her car, a person wearing a helmet comes and fires on her and runs away. There were four rounds of firing out of which three hit her," Kumar said.

He further said that people, who are expressing happiness over Lankesh's murder and flaring up communal disharmony on Facebook are being investigated as well.

Another scribe shot at in Bihar

Yesterday, Pankaj Mishra, a journalist with the Hindi newspaper Rashtriya Sahara, was shot at in Bihar's Arwal district. Mishra was attacked by assailants while exiting a bank. Two bullets pierced his back, making him collapse. Onlookers took him to hospital and informed his family. The police have registered a case against unknown assailants and begun investigation.