Bengaluru woman told to strip at Frankfurt airport, alleges racial attack



Shruthi Basappa with her husband and daughter. Pic/Facebook

Bengaluru: A city woman travelling to Iceland with her family has alleged racial profiling by Frankfurt airport authorities as she was asked to strip "for security purposes".

In a Facebook post, Shruthi Basappa (30) - who lives in Reykjavik - said the airport officials backed off after her husband, an Icelandic, walked into the room. She wrote, "I would like to know if it is regular protocol to ask passengers to remove their clothing, be in their underwear as part of 'random security checks'. We were tra­v­elling to Iceland via Frankfurt, when I was asked to move aside for a 'random check'. I was taken into a room and asked to lift my dress/take it off so that I could be checked. This happened in front of my 4-year-old. I hate to play the race card, but I was the only person pulled aside and seeing my husband insta­ntly changed the woman's mind about the strip search."

Basappa said she has filed a compla­int with Frankfurt airport authorities.