Bernie Sanders lands scalding Bern on Donald Trump



Bernie Sanders

Washington: Top Senator Bernie Sanders has called President Donald Trump a “fraud” for falling short of his commitments to American middle-class voters during campaigning, especially for not taking on Wall Street.

"I have to say this,” Sanders said, adding that, “I don’t mean to be disrespectful. This guy is a fraud.” Sanders cited Trump Cabinet and senior advisers’ ties to Wall Street. “This guy ran for president of the United States saying, ‘I, Donald Trump, I’m going to take on Wall Street – these guys are getting away with murder.’ Then suddenly, he appoints all these billionaires,” the 75-year-old Senator from Vermont told CNN Sunday.

Sanders said Trump’s Cabinet appointments and advisers directly contradict his pledge to re-institute the Glass-Steagall Act, a regulation that separated commercial and investment banks. “He is a good showman, I will give you that – he is a good TV guy,” Sanders said of Trump. “But I think he is going to sell out the middle class, the working class, of this country.”