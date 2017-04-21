BEST claims Rs 4.85 cr dues from restaurant for power theft

Representational Pic

The city civic body-run power utility BEST has slapped a claim of Rs 4.85 crore on the owner of a restaurant in suburban Mahim for alleged power theft, an official said today.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) yesterday registered an FIR with Mahim police under relevant provisions of The Electricity Act against the owner of Status Gourmet restaurant, located opposite the Hinduja hospital on Savarkar road here, for allegedly stealing power, he said.

"Acting on a tip-off, our team raided the two-storey restaurant, which also has two banquet halls. We found that a cable for power supply was connected illegally through a changeover switch arrangement," the official said.

The service cabin (power source) was hidden and a cable was being used illegally for stealing electricity for last several years, he alleged.

A provisional claim of Rs 4.85 crore has been slapped on the restaurant owner as the BEST suspects that the theft was going on for last 10 years, he said.

The restaurant's power supply has been disconnected, he added.