BEST driver held for killing biker at Madh in Mumbai

Malwani cops have arrested a BEST driver, Pradeep Kasto (52) for crashing into a biker, who was going from Madh, and killing him around 6.30 pm on Tuesday. The pillion rider was badly injured. The two have been identified as Sabir Sheikh (20) and Sonu Jadhav (21) died on the spot.

An officer said, "The biker died, but the pillion rider is being trea­ted at a Kandivli hospital. The duo was riding a new bike. We have arrested the BEST driver and are conducting an investigation."