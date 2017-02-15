BEST driver held for killing biker at Madh in Mumbai

Malwani cops have arrested a BEST driver, Pradeep Kasto (52) for crashing into a biker, who was going from Madh, and killing him around 6.30 pm on Tuesday. The pillion rider was badly injured. The two have been identified as Sabir Sheikh (20) and Sonu Jadhav (21) died on the spot.
An officer said, "The biker died, but the pillion rider is being treated at a Kandivli hospital. The duo was riding a new bike. We have arrested the BEST driver and are conducting an investigation."
Photos: Shruti Haasan spotted with mystery man at Mumbai airport
Photos: Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's dinner date in Bandra
Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks radiant in post-pregnancy glow
Photos: Sidharth Malhotra spotted at Alia Bhatt's house
Photos: When Steven Smith, Darren Lehmann strolled on Mumbai streets
0 Comments