BEST to revise concession rates for students to cut losses

BEST bus. Representational picture

In a bid to cut losses incurred by Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), the management had decided to revise concession rates given to students up to class 12.

The concession rates will be revised for for senior citizens, disabled persons and freedom fighters also. It is calculated that the enterprise will save at least Rs 25 crore after the revision takes place.

BEST officials said the plan is a part of the action report which has been submitted to the civic body for approval. Students have been receiving Rs 150 as concession for a monthly bus pass since 2009, which is otherwise Rs 800 for other passengers.

"We will not abolish the subsidies completely. The rates will be reduced to save money. It is finally a question of survival for the undertaking," a senior official from BEST told Free Press Journal.

The revised concession rates will be declared in the next committee meeting slated for Thursday. "It is important that students get the subsidies as they travel on a regular basis. The decision on the rates will be made during our next committee meeting," Ravi Raja, a BEST committee member told the newspaper.