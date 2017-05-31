Shun tobacco for jobs, promotions: BEST to workers

The BEST administration's proposal seeks to give preference to those who do not use tobacco at the time of recruitment, and even during promotions
A BEST bus conductor smacks tobacco on his palm. Anti-tobacco drives by BEST have failed in the past, with employees going right back to their old habits. File Pic
For BEST bus employees, smoking and chewing tobacco will not just choke their lungs but also wreck their careers, as the Undertaking is mulling over a new HR policy in which tobacco users will find it hard to get a job or a promotion unless they give up on the habit.
Tobacco addiction has been a long-running issue among BEST employees. In a past employee survey, 40-50% of the staffers were found to be tobacco addicts.
"After that, we had started the 'Tobacco-Free BEST' campaign in 2014, which follows three goals — awareness, cessation and treatment," said Dr AM Singhal, chief medical officer (CMO) at BEST.
But despite regular anti-tobacco programmes conducted by BEST, the employees would go right back to their old habits. This time, however, the CMO has suggested a plan that should make the staffers sit up and pay attention.
A 'tobacco-free workplace policy' for the recruitment and promotion of BEST employees — drivers and conductors — has been proposed. Representational Image
Chew on this
Singhal has proposed to the BEST committee that it should introduce a 'tobacco-free workplace policy' for the recruitment and promotion of employees.
According to the policy, those who don't consume tobacco will be given a preference at the time of recruitment and even during promotions.
In addition, smoking or chewing tobacco will also hamper the medical benefits the staffers can avail of.
The recruitment process already includes a medical check-up, during which doctors can establish whether the candidate is a regular smoker or gutkha addict. Existing staffers, however, will only be required to sign an undertaking stating that they do not consume tobacco.
The tobacco policy has been approved by the BEST management, currently pending approval by the BEST committee. The workers' union will also get a say in the decision. Sources said BEST might unveil the policy on 'BEST Day' on August 7.
According to medical experts, financial and emotional incentives both play a role in helping patients kick their tobacco addiction.
"The motivation can come from family members and also from the workplace by giving incentives to drop the addiction," said Dr Altaf Patel, former professor at JJ Hospital.
Celebrating quitters
Last year, around 83 BEST employees — bus drivers and conductors — were selected for a 12-week therapy session to help them quit smoking and chewing tobacco. From this group, 64 employees have gone on to quit and were felicitated on the eve of 'World No Tobacco Day' on Tuesday.
These staffers will now become ambassadors of the anti-tobacco movement and visit various bus depots to inspire their colleagues to kick the habit as well.
This day, last year: mid-day had highlighted last year (May 31, 2016) how hard it was for BEST Undertaking's employees — drivers and conductors — to quit their tobacco addiction. Minutes after participating in a campaign on the eve of World No Tobacco Day last year, an employee is seen (in the photos) giving in to his addiction and rubbing gutkha between his palms
Success Story
Bapu kharat, driver, Kurla bus depot
'It has been four months since I quit tobacco. My 14-year-old son would throw out my tobacco packets; he made me promise that I would never buy tobacco again, as it leads to cancer'
Expertspeak
Dr Altaf Patel, former professor, JJ Hospital
'The motivation can come from family members and can also come from the workplace by providing incentives to drop the addiction'
