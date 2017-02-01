Beware! Chain snatchers are on the prowl in Mumbai

In less than seven hours, three chain-snatching cases were registered in Mumbai’s North West zone.

The first incident was repo­rted in Borivli yesterday. Chandra Panchal, 70, was walking past Broadway Cinema when two people on a bike snatched her chain.

"Two hours later, around 7.30 pm, another incident was reported in Borivli. Around midnight, a third incident was reported in Charkop," a senior police official said.

When contacted, Kiran Kumar Chavan, deputy commissioner Zone 12, said, "We have taken note of the problem. The accused may be professional chain-snatchers. Hunt is on for the culprits."