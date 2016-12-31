Beware! Going out for nature's call in Mumbai? Civic body's watching you

After announcing Mumbai as an open defecation-free city, the BMC has warned people not to ruin it by defecating in open. It has announced fines for those flouting norms

After announcing Mumbai as an open defecation-free (ODF) city yesterday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has warned people not to ruin it by defecating in open. Civic officials said they have provided enough toilets for people, and if now anyone is caught defecating in open, s/he will be penalised.

The civic body has also planned to deploy clean-up marshals at a few common locations which people are generally found using to defecate in open.

As per the plan

A senior civic official said, “At the spots known for open defecation, we have set up enough toilets. Now, it’s up to the citizens to take the lead and use them. Clean-up marshals will be deployed to penalise anyone caught defecating in the open.”

However, while the BMC has sent a letter to the ministry of urban development department, informing it about Mumbai being ODF, the claim is questionable as civic authorities have refused to take any responsibility of open defecation taking place in the jurisdiction of railways, in Aarey colony, on Mumbai Port Trust land and in the defence area in South Mumbai.

BMC commissioner Ajoy Mehta has written to the railway authorities to deploy Railway Protection Force personnel to prevent open defecation on railway premises, especially in areas of Mahim, Bandra and Kurla.