Beware! People who poop in public will have their photo on a poster or billboard

UMC chief to deploy poop-arazzi to click photographs of those defecating in the open, which will then be displayed in billboards and posters across Ulhasnagar



The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) won't take crap from those continuing to defecate in the open despite numerous public loos. Civic chief Rajendra Nimbalkar has now decided to name and shame these offenders - by turning them into 'poster boys' for open defecation. How? Through dedicated squads, who would click photos of those defecating in the open, which will then be displayed on posters and billboards all over Ulhasnagar.

Speaking to mid-day, Nimbalkar confirmed the move. Over the upcoming fortnight, when UMC would be observing a 'Swachhata Abhiyan' (cleanliness campaign), the squads would begin patrolling the city and clicking photos of the poop offenders.

Last forever

"We have repaired many defunct public toilets and provided mobile toilets, but still there are people who defecate in the open and hence, we have decided to impose this new plan. This move will not be just restricted till the Swachhata Abhiyan fortnight, but will be continued forever," Nimbalkar said.

The open defecation issue was discussed on Thursday in a corporation meeting. "UMC's multiple dedicated squads would be placed at places which are hot favourites of people for defecating in open. The squad members will take their pictures and it will be flashed all over city on banners. They will start with areas like Shanti Nagar, Ulhasnagar railway station, Bharat Nagar, Songyachi Wadi and Mharal village near the dumping ground," said assistant municipal commissioner Vinod Keni.

Will yield results

The UMC chief has made several moves in the past to tackle the menace of open defecation, starting with personally visiting places where maximum open defecation cases were reported. He also increased manpower in his 'Good Morning Squads' that work as vigilance teams. Nimbalkar had also given instructions to his men to deal with such people with zero tolerance, fine them and if required, register an FIR against them.

But, there are still a sizable number of people who defecate in the open during late night and early morning hours, mainly at VTC ground and on the sides of Valdhuni River. However, top civic officials believe that the move will surely yield results and create much-needed awareness.