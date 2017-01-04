Beware of this 'devil' cat! Everyone's afraid of this blood-thirsty feline

Meet the bloodthirsty pet that has terrified not just dogs, but also the entire neighbourhood of Monmouthshire town in South Wales

With his glossy black fur and emerald-like eyes, Heston can pass off as any other timid black cat. But, ask the neighbours at Monmouthshire town in South Wales, and they will have a rather dangerous story to tell.

When five-year-old Heston is not chilling indoors with his owner Bruce Robertson, he is terrorising visitors to his home in Caldicot, south Wales. “He draws blood,” Bruce said.

The pet has already injured two postwomen, a parcel delivery driver and even attacked a mechanic, Daily Mail reported.

In an attempt to avoid any more casualties, the Robertsons have been forced to put up a sign on their front door warning people. The sign reads: “Beware! Guard cat on duty. Do NOT put fingers through letterbox.”

Even the neighbour’s golden retriever is no match for Heston.