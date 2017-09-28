You may also like to read: In Pictures: 13 iconic places in Mumbai that no longer exist

He was hanged in the Lahore jail at the age of 23, along with Shivaram Hari Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar on March 23, 1931.

The revolutionary freedom fighter was born in Banga village of Faisalabad district (previously called Lyallpur) now in Pakistan's Punjab province in 1907.

Every tiny molecule is in motion with my heat. I am such a lunatic that I am free even in jail. Tributes #ShaheedBhagatSingh ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/us13j3mVtt

Happy Bday to the favourite HERO of INDIA #ShaheedBhagatSingh India will be always in debts of the sacrifices done by you & your mates! pic.twitter.com/pU2lgBTcsG

A humble tribute to a great martyr on his birth anniversary #ShaheedBhagatSingh his supreme sacrifice will never be forgotten pic.twitter.com/MWBNpwbE4G

One of bravest son of India #ShaheedBhagatSingh my Grandfather (whose B'day is also today) respected his 2 words a lot -"bow only 2 Mother" pic.twitter.com/c53xnQSNUg

It is easy to kill individuals but you cannot kill the ideas - #ShaheedBhagatSingh #Salute #110thBirthday pic.twitter.com/RoQW7age1O

Paying tribute to the great martyr #BhagatSingh . The nation will always remain indebted to the sacrifice of #ShaheedBhagatSingh pic.twitter.com/5YAIE6Q7EM

Humble tributes to #ShaheedBhagatSingh on his birth anniversary. He was an epitome of courage and inner strength. pic.twitter.com/ttRV5o9Qnn

#shaheedeazam #ShaheedBhagatSingh - My Idol and inspiration, My humble tribute and salute on his birth anniversary pic.twitter.com/UgD5Nu6q7X

Shat Shat Naman to brave son of BharatMata #ShaheedBhagatSingh on His Jayanti today !

It is Shaheed Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary on September 28. Twitter, on Thursday paid rich tributes to the legendary freedom fighter on his 109th birth anniversary.

