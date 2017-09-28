It is Shaheed Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary on September 28. Twitter, on Thursday paid rich tributes to the legendary freedom fighter on his 109th birth anniversary.

The revolutionary freedom fighter was born in Banga village of Faisalabad district (previously called Lyallpur) now in Pakistan's Punjab province in 1907.

He was hanged in the Lahore jail at the age of 23, along with Shivaram Hari Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar on March 23, 1931.

